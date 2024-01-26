LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 2023 Profit Rises; Organic Revenue Growth At 13%

(RTTNews) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton reported that its 2023 Group share of net profit was 15.2 billion euros, up 8% from last year. Profit from recurring operations was 22.8 billion euros, an increase of 8%.

For 2023, revenue was 86.2 billion euros, an organic growth of 13% from previous year. The company said all business groups reported strong organic revenue growth, with the exception of Wines & Spirits, which was faced with a high basis of comparison and high inventory levels. In the fourth quarter, organic revenue growth was 10%.

At the Shareholders' Meeting on April 18, 2024, LVMH will propose a dividend of 13 euros per share.

