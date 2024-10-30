LVMH initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of LVMH (LVMUY) with a Buy rating and EUR 695 price target Investing in luxury has become a call on the macro environment and the winners will be the names exposed to the “more robust” absolute luxury segment or those that are well positioned to drive further market share gains, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees the aspirational segment remaining under pressure.
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 743 from EUR 795 at Barclays
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 763 from EUR 789 at Citi
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 685 from EUR 720 at JPMorgan
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 710 from EUR 760 at RBC Capital
- LVMH price target lowered to EUR 620 from EUR 715 at Morgan Stanley
