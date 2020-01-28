LVMH FY19 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - Luxury products maker LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) Tuesday said its profit for 2019 was 7.17 billion euros up 13% form 6.35 billion euros last year.

Profit from recurring operations was 11.50 billion euros, up 15% from 10.003 billion euros last year, to which all business groups contributed.

Revenues were up 15% to 53.67 billion euros from 46.83 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth was 10%.

All business groups recorded growth, with Wines & Spirits up 8%, Fashion & Leather Goods rose 20%, Perfumes & Cosmetics increased 12%, Watches & Jewelry gained 7% and Selective Retailing improved 8%.

Europe and the United States experienced good growth over the year, as did Asia, despite a difficult environment in Hong Kong in the second half of 2019.

CEO and Chairman Bernard Arnault said, "LVMH had another record year, both in terms of revenue and results. The desirability of our brands, the creativity and quality of our products, the unique experience offered to our customers, and the talent and the commitment of our teams are the Group's strengths and have, once again, made the difference."

"In addition to the many successes of our Maisons, highlights of the year include the arrival of the exceptional hotel group Belmond, the partnership with Stella McCartney and the agreement with prestigious jewelry Maison, Tiffany & Co," he added.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was 15.27 billion euros, up 12% compared to the same period in 2018. Organic revenue growth was 8% for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.