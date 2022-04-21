LVMH eying metaverse, but focus on "real products", says CEO

Adds comments on Russia business

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Bernard Arnault, the head of luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA said on Thursday his business empire was eying expanding into the digital "metaverse", but stressed that the company still wants to sell "real products".

"We're looking closely", said Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, but added that he saw "no need to rush".

Arnault, who was addressing the group's annual shareholder meeting, also said the economic impact from the Ukraine crisis, which prompted the closure of the group’s stores in Russia, was "very small".

The group has 124 boutiques and 3,500 employees in the country.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.