Commodities

LVMH brushes off M&A talk, says busy with Tiffany

Contributor
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French luxury goods giant LVMH said on Tuesday it was fully focused on integrating U.S. jeweller Tiffany, brushing aside suggestions that it might be interested in buying other brands.

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA said on Tuesday it was fully focused on integrating U.S. jeweller Tiffany, brushing aside suggestions that it might be interested in buying other brands.

Absorbing Tiffany is the number one priority at the group right now, LVMH's finance chief Jean-Jacques Guiony told analysts on a post-results conference call.

He said the group, which is home to more than 70 brands and was mainly built up through acquisitions, did not want to do anything that would make that integration process more complicated or its management less efficient.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Sarah White)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129 723; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular