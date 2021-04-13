LVMH brushes off M&A talk, says busy with Tiffany

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA said on Tuesday it was fully focused on integrating U.S. jeweller Tiffany, brushing aside suggestions that it might be interested in buying other brands.

Absorbing Tiffany is the number one priority at the group right now, LVMH's finance chief Jean-Jacques Guiony told analysts on a post-results conference call.

He said the group, which is home to more than 70 brands and was mainly built up through acquisitions, did not want to do anything that would make that integration process more complicated or its management less efficient.

