LVMH boss Arnault's company to buy stake in Lagardere holding firm

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury fashion group LVMH LVMH.PA, has agreed to buy a stake in the holding company of fellow French billionaire Arnaud Lagardere, according to the holding companies of the two men.

Groupe Arnault and Lagardere Capital & Management (LCM) said in a joint statement that Groupe Arnault would buy a stake equivalent to around one-quarter of the share capital of LCM.

Earlier this month, Lagardere LAGA.PA fended off activist fund Amber Capital's attempt to replace the Lagardere supervisory board.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.