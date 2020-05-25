Commodities
LVMH boss Arnault's company to buy stake in Lagardere holding firm

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury fashion group LVMH, has agreed to buy a stake in the holding company of fellow French billionaire Arnaud Lagardere, according to the holding companies of the two men.

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury fashion group LVMH LVMH.PA, has agreed to buy a stake in the holding company of fellow French billionaire Arnaud Lagardere, according to the holding companies of the two men.

Groupe Arnault and Lagardere Capital & Management (LCM) said in a joint statement that Groupe Arnault would buy a stake equivalent to around one-quarter of the share capital of LCM.

Earlier this month, Lagardere LAGA.PA fended off activist fund Amber Capital's attempt to replace the Lagardere supervisory board.

