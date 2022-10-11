Commodities

LVMH beats expectations with third-quarter 19% sales growth

Contributor
Mimosa Spencer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French luxury goods giant LVMH beat market forecasts in the third quarter, posting a brisk rise in sales as wealthy shoppers continued to splash out on fashion, with an added boost from improved business in China as COVID-19 curbs eased up.

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA beat market forecasts in the third quarter, posting a brisk rise in sales as wealthy shoppers continued to splash out on fashion, with an added boost from improved business in China as COVID-19 curbs eased up.

Sales at the world's biggest luxury group came to 19.8 billion euros ($19.2 billion), up 19% on a comparable basis from a year earlier, beating analyst expectations for 13% growth according to a Visible Alpha consensus.

($1 = 1.0277 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular