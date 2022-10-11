LVMH beats expectations with third-quarter 19% sales growth

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - French luxury goods giant LVMH LVMH.PA beat market forecasts in the third quarter, posting a brisk rise in sales as wealthy shoppers continued to splash out on fashion, with an added boost from improved business in China as COVID-19 curbs eased up.

Sales at the world's biggest luxury group came to 19.8 billion euros ($19.2 billion), up 19% on a comparable basis from a year earlier, beating analyst expectations for 13% growth according to a Visible Alpha consensus.

($1 = 1.0277 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.