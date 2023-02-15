LVMH, Ahold keep European shares above water

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 15 (Reuters) - European shares clawed higher on Wednesday as a boost from luxury group LVMH and Dutch supermarket group Ahold Delhaize more than offset losses in Barclays after the British lender posted lacklustre earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.1% higher, with a 1.6% jump in LVMH LVMH.PA offering the biggest boost.

Ahold DelhaizeAD.AS jumped 5.9% as the retail group reported stronger-than-expected quarterly core earnings, underpinned by its cost-saving strategy and strength in U.S. markets.

The STOXX 600 has risen 8.8% so far this year, supported by a better-than-expected earnings season and hopes that the euro zone economy will narrowly avoid a recession.

UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 .FTSE index recouped some of the early losses after the sterling GBP= dropped on data, which showed Britain's inflation eased more than expected in January.

As U.S. stock markets grapple with mixed domestic inflation data feeding into worries of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, investors looked across the Atlantic for attractive investing opportunities given the slide in European equities last year.

Shares of BarclaysBARC.L fell 8.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 index after the British bank reported a 14% fall in annual profit due to an administrative blunder that saw it oversell securities in the United States and lower deal fees.

European banks .SX7P dropped 0.8%.

"For Barclays, it is the nearly 20% drop in annual net profit due to U.S. litigation (hitting shares). Even the dividend rise and 500-million-sterling share buyback couldn't improve the mood so far," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Among other stocks, HeinekenHEIN.AS rose 2% as the world's second-largest brewer reported a higher-than-expected profit in 2022 due to growth in all markets and a sharp rebound in Asia.

Investors will be eyeing the U.S. retail sales data due later in the day.

