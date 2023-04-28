LVHD Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the LVHD ETF (Symbol: LVHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.52, changing hands as high as $37.57 per share. LVHD shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LVHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LVHD's low point in its 52 week range is $33.21 per share, with $40.3592 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.52.

