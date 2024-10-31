Luzhou Xinglu Water Signs Property Management Deal

Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2281) has released an update.

Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co., Ltd. has entered into a one-year property management service contract with its connected entity, Xinglu Property Management, to manage its office premises and water facilities for RMB1.46 million. This deal is categorized as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and review but exempt from independent shareholder approval.

