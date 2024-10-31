News & Insights

Luzhou Xinglu Water Secures New Construction Contract

Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2281) has released an update.

Luzhou Xinglu Water (Group) Co., Ltd. has signed a construction contract with Lingang Investments Group for the installation of water supply pipelines in Luzhou City. The contract, designated as a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules, highlights the company’s ongoing infrastructure projects. This development reflects Luzhou Xinglu’s strategic efforts to expand its service offerings and strengthen its market position.

