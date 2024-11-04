News & Insights

Luzhou Bank Welcomes New Independent Director, HAN Zirong

November 04, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1983) has released an update.

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the approval of Mr. HAN Zirong as an independent non-executive director by the Sichuan Financial Regulatory Bureau, with his term starting on November 4, 2024. Mr. Han brings a wealth of experience from various roles in the financial sector, including positions at Shenzhen Tonglue Management Consulting and BDO China. This addition to the board could signal strategic shifts and governance enhancements for the bank.

