News & Insights

Stocks

Luzhou Bank Reveals Board Structure and Committees

November 26, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1983) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board is supported by six committees, each tasked with different areas such as audit, risk management, and consumer rights protection. This structure aims to enhance the bank’s governance and strategic decision-making processes.

For further insights into HK:1983 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.