Luzhou Bank Reveals Board Structure and Committees

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1983) has released an update.

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board is supported by six committees, each tasked with different areas such as audit, risk management, and consumer rights protection. This structure aims to enhance the bank’s governance and strategic decision-making processes.

