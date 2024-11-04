Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Announces Board and Committees

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1983) has released an update.

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. has announced its board of directors and their roles within the company, highlighting a diverse team of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. This strategic board structure aims to strengthen the bank’s governance with the establishment of six specialized committees to oversee various functions such as audit, risk management, and consumer rights protection. This development signals Luzhou Bank’s commitment to robust corporate governance and strategic oversight.

