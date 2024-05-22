Luzhou Bank Announces Year-End Cash Dividend

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1983) has released an update.

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.9 per 10 shares for the year ended December 31, 2023, which will be paid at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098143, amounting to HKD 0.988329 per 10 shares. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by May 27, 2024, to be entitled to the dividend, with the payment date set for June 21, 2024. The announcement includes details on withholding tax rates for different types of shareholders, with non-resident individuals and enterprises taxed at 10% and resident individuals at 20%.

