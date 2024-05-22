Luzhou Bank AGM: Unanimous Support for 2023 Plans

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1983) has released an update.

Luzhou Bank Co., Ltd. has successfully conducted its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with an overwhelming shareholder turnout of approximately 92.69% of issued shares represented. During the meeting, all resolutions were passed unanimously, including the approval of the annual report, profit distribution plan for 2023, and the 2024 financial budget. Additionally, Mr. Han Zirong was elected as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board.

