Luye Pharma’s $100 Million Convertible Bonds Issuance

Luye Pharma Group has announced the issuance of $100 million in convertible bonds with a 5.85% interest rate due in 2025, aimed at enhancing its financial flexibility. This move is designed to attract investors by offering bonds that can be converted into equity, potentially increasing shareholder value. The company is ensuring equal information dissemination to investors in compliance with regulatory requirements.

