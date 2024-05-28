News & Insights

Luye Pharma Group’s AGM Concludes with Positive Outcomes

May 28, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

Luye Pharma Group (HK:2186) has released an update.

Luye Pharma Group Ltd. successfully conducted its annual general meeting (AGM) on May 28, 2024, with all resolutions passed by a substantial majority, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as the auditor. Shareholders also granted the board general mandates to manage share issuances and repurchases, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s governance.

