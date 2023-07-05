Luye Pharma Group (HKEX:2186) Price Target Decreased by 14.82% to 3.55

The average one-year price target for Luye Pharma Group (HKEX:2186) has been revised to 3.55 / share. This is an decrease of 14.82% from the prior estimate of 4.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.17 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.32% from the latest reported closing price of 3.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luye Pharma Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2186 is 0.10%, an increase of 37.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 132,714K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,257K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,010K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2186 by 0.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,097K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,599K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2186 by 2.02% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,254K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,264K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2186 by 19.74% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,648K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7,972K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,374K shares, representing a decrease of 30.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2186 by 23.72% over the last quarter.

