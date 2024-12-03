News & Insights

Luye Pharma Gains Approval for Cancer Drug Zepzelca

December 03, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Luye Pharma Group (HK:2186) has released an update.

Luye Pharma Group has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for Zepzelca, a treatment for metastatic small cell lung cancer, marking a significant development in addressing the aggressive cancer with limited survival rates. This approval is backed by promising clinical trial results demonstrating notable anti-tumor effects, especially in the Chinese population, and positions Zepzelca as a pivotal option in the fight against lung cancer. The drug, already approved in 17 countries, is a key part of Luye Pharma’s strategic development in the Chinese market.

For further insights into HK:2186 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

