Luye Pharma Gains Approval for Cancer Drug Zepzelca

Luye Pharma Group has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for Zepzelca, a treatment for metastatic small cell lung cancer, marking a significant development in addressing the aggressive cancer with limited survival rates. This approval is backed by promising clinical trial results demonstrating notable anti-tumor effects, especially in the Chinese population, and positions Zepzelca as a pivotal option in the fight against lung cancer. The drug, already approved in 17 countries, is a key part of Luye Pharma’s strategic development in the Chinese market.

