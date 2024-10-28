News & Insights

Luye Pharma Adjusts Closing Date for Bond Issue

October 28, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Luye Pharma Group (HK:2186) has released an update.

Luye Pharma Group has announced a revised closing date for its issuance of $100 million convertible bonds, now set for October 30, 2024. The change in schedule reflects ongoing adjustments in the company’s financial strategies. This move is significant for investors tracking bond markets and Luye Pharma’s financial maneuvers.

