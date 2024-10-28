Luye Pharma Adjusts Closing Date for Bond Issue

Luye Pharma Group (HK:2186) has released an update.

Luye Pharma Group has announced a revised closing date for its issuance of $100 million convertible bonds, now set for October 30, 2024. The change in schedule reflects ongoing adjustments in the company’s financial strategies. This move is significant for investors tracking bond markets and Luye Pharma’s financial maneuvers.

For further insights into HK:2186 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.