The Duckhorn Portfolio, which produces and distributes luxury wine in North America, raised $300 million by offering 20 million shares (33% secondary) at $15, within the range of $14 to $16.



Based in Napa Valley, Duckhorn produces and sells a portfolio of luxury wines in all 50 states and over 50 countries at prices ranging from $20 to $200 per bottle, distributing brands that include Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing and Postmark.



The Duckhorn Portfolio plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NAPA. J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Luxury wine producer The Duckhorn Portfolio prices IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.