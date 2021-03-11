Cryptocurrencies

Luxury US Hotel Group Now Accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Other Cryptos

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Kessler Collection, a luxury hotel group in the U.S., is now accepting cryptocurrencies for bookings through payment processor BitPay.

  • In an announcement Tuesday, the Kessler Collection said guests can now use cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether and dogecoin, as well as the stablecoins USDC, Binance USD, Gemini Dollar and PAX, as a form of payment.
  • For those wanting to pay with crypto, Kessler Collection hotels will send an email invoice allowing guests to pay from their BitPay wallet.
  • “This move will make it easier for guests traveling globally, both in time saved from going to a local currency exchange and in money saved with a lower exchange rate,” said Kessler CFO Fravy Collazo.
  • The group owns a number of hotels across the U.S., such as the Beaver Creek Lodge, Casa Monica Resort & Spa, Elliot Park Hotel, Grand Bohemian Hotels Asheville and Charlotte and more.

