Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, keeps outlook

Danish television and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen reported a 29% drop in full-year revenue to 2.036 billion Danish crowns ($309.08 million) on Tuesday, although it added it expects sales to increase slightly next year.

Bang & Olufsen, whose most exclusive speakers cost up to $80,000, saw a 347 million crown loss in earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) of this year, in line with its own forecast but 15% lower than a profit of 59 million last year.

It said it expects revenue increase to 2.2 billion Danish crowns next year.

($1 = 6.5937 Danish crowns)

