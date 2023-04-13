Commodities

Luxury shares lift Europe's STOXX 600

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

April 13, 2023 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 13 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, supported by gains in luxury stocks after LVMH's strong first-quarter sales report and hopes of a pause in the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle following cooler-than-expected inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0710 GMT as investors looked past hawkish comments by Europe's central bankers.

The blue-chip STOXX 50 index .STOXX50 edged 0.4% up after hitting its highest level in 22 years on Wednesday.

LVMHLVMH.PA, the world's largest luxury company, gained 4.5% on reporting a 17% rise in first-quarter sales that breezed past estimates as business in China rebounded sharply.

Luxury peers such as Richemont CFR.S and Hermes HRMS.PA added 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE was flat after data showed Britain's economy failed to grow as expected in February as strikes by public workers hit output.

Investors awaited a speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and a host of other central bankers at the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington DC. Euro zone's industrial production data for February, due later in the day, is also in focus.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.