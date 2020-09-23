Luxury Retail: Who's Winning During the Pandemic?

(1:00) - How Is Luxury Retail Performing During The Pandemic?

(9:35) - Amazon’s Luxury Products: Will They Survive The Competition?

(17:45) - Pre-Owned Designer Resell: Farfetch & The Real Real

(22:05) - Luxury Home Goods Experience Move's To Online

(31:10) - Episode Roundup: AMZN, BABA, R

EAL, FTCH, RVLV, RH, MLHR, EL

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #242 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Maddy Johnson, to talk about their favorite topic: retail.

But this time, they focused on the luxury niche.

Luxury retail can be found in all types of consumer goods from fashion which includes apparel, handbags, accessories and shows, to beauty, which includes make-up, hair and skincare, to furniture and cars.

Each has had its own coronavirus challenges but that hasn’t stopped some from making bold moves.

Amazon Goes Luxury

Amazon AMZN is finally entering the luxury game with its Amazon Luxury Stores which is an invitation-only web portal that currently has only one brand on it, which is Oscar de la Renta.

It’s similar to Alibaba’s BABA Tmall Luxury Pavilion which launched in 2017 to serve the luxury market in China.

Tmall Luxury Pavilion currently has over 180 brands including Burberry, Prada, Cartier and Valentino.

Each brand controls its own promotions and supply chains.

But while Chinese consumers have no problem shopping online, for everything, including luxury, will American consumers feel the same?

Going All in on Digital

Thanks to the pandemic, some luxury brands have had no choice but to embrace the online world.

Estee Lauder EL stepped up its online game after stores were shut globally earlier in the year. In the fourth quarter it saw big gains in online sales with various retailers and Tmall contributing.

Other companies are already all-online such as The RealReal, Inc. REAL which is a luxury consignment retailer.

It’s expected to do $1.5 billion in sales in 2020, up 50% from last year.

And others, such as RH RH, still believe in focusing on the brick and mortar and the experience of luxury shopping, while also embracing online sales as a necessity.

It’s expected to expand its gallery strategy into Europe in 2021.

What else should you know about luxury retail during a global pandemic?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN and RH mentioned on the podcast.]

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.