MYT Netherlands, a global luxury fashion e-commerce platform, raised $407 million by offering 15.6 million ADSs (87% primary) at $26, the high end of the upwardly-revised range of $24 to $26. The company had originally filed to offer the same number of ADSs (100% primary) at a range of $16 to $18, before raising the range and adding insider selling on Tuesday.



As of Wednesday night, MYT Netherlands was one of two companies on our IPO Poll with a Strong average rating; the other, Qualtrics (XM), is pricing next week.



MYT Netherlands, the parent of Mytheresa Group, plans to list on the NYSE on Thursday under the symbol MYTE. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Luxury online retailer MYT Netherlands (Mytheresa) prices US IPO at $26, high end of the raised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



