Luxury label Vuitton deepens U.S. ties with NBA basketball deal

LVMH's Louis Vuitton said on Wednesday it had struck a partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), a major men's professional league, as the luxury goods brand ramps up its efforts to make a splash in the United States.
