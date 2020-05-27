US Markets
TOL

Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers scraps 2020 forecast on COVID-19 woes

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Devbrat Saha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc on Wednesday withdrew its full-year forecast and warned it would not provide such guidance for the foreseeable future due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N on Wednesday withdrew its full-year forecast and warned it would not provide such guidance for the foreseeable future due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's net income fell to $75.7 million, or 59 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $129.3 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9.8% to $1.55 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Devbrat Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular