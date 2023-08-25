News & Insights

Luxury Handbags, Gourmet Sushi Platters and More Surprising Items You Can Find at Costcos Worldwide

August 25, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Costco now has over 800 warehouse locations around the world, with stores in Puerto Rico, Canada, the U.K., Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Spain, Iceland, France, China, New Zealand and Sweden. The inventory at Costco's international locations varies from country to country, so it might be worth using your membership card abroad to see what treasures you can find at its non-U.S. locations.

Here's a look at some of the most surprising items you can find at Costco's international warehouses.

Woman with gray crocodile Hermes.

Designer Handbags

You can find high-end designer handbags at Costco's Shanghai location. These include MCM backpacks, Prada tote bags and even Hermes Birkin bags, the South China Morning Post reported.

toast vegemite

Vegemite

You can stock up on Vegemite while shopping at one of Costco's Australian locations -- the warehouse club sells a six-month supply, TheTravel.com reported.

Overhead japanese sushi food.

Gourmet Sushi Platters

The Kyoto, Japan, Costco location sells a 48-piece sushi platter, Business Insider reported.

Ice cream rack in a snack bar.

Gelato

The food court offerings are different abroad as well. Costco members in England and Iceland can enjoy a scoop of gelato while they shop, The Daily Meal reported.

Traditional Canadian Poutine on wooden table.

Poutine

Poutine is another international food court item, available at Canada Costco locations.

