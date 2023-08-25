Luxury Handbags, Gourmet Sushi Platters and More Surprising Items You Can Find at Costcos Worldwide

Costco now has over 800 warehouse locations around the world, with stores in Puerto Rico, Canada, the U.K., Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Spain, Iceland, France, China, New Zealand and Sweden. The inventory at Costco's international locations varies from country to country, so it might be worth using your membership card abroad to see what treasures you can find at its non-U.S. locations.

Here's a look at some of the most surprising items you can find at Costco's international warehouses.

Designer Handbags

You can find high-end designer handbags at Costco's Shanghai location. These include MCM backpacks, Prada tote bags and even Hermes Birkin bags, the South China Morning Post reported.

Vegemite

You can stock up on Vegemite while shopping at one of Costco's Australian locations -- the warehouse club sells a six-month supply, TheTravel.com reported.

Gourmet Sushi Platters

The Kyoto, Japan, Costco location sells a 48-piece sushi platter, Business Insider reported.

Gelato

The food court offerings are different abroad as well. Costco members in England and Iceland can enjoy a scoop of gelato while they shop, The Daily Meal reported.

Poutine

Poutine is another international food court item, available at Canada Costco locations.

