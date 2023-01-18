Luxury group Richemont's Q3 sales rise 8%

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Richemont CFR.S reported a 8% rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday as the world's second biggest luxury group compensated for a weaker Chinese market with growth in other parts of Asia and Europe.

The maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said its sales rose to 5.4 billion euros ($5.82 billion) in the three months to the end of December, up from 4.98 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

