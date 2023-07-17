Luxury group Richemont reports 14% sales growth during first quarter

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Richemont CFR.S reported weaker than expected sales during its first quarter as the world's second biggest luxury group continued to see strong demand for its high-end jewellery.

The owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery makers and several high-end watch brands said its sales increased 14% to 5.322 billion euros ($5.97 billion) in the three months to the end of June.

Analysts at Barclays had expected sales of 5.43 billion euros while those at Bank Vontobel had expected 5.54 billion euros. Richemont does not report first quarter profit.

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.