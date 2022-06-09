Luxury group Kering seeks to double eyeglasses revenue in medium term

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering PRTP.PA aims to increase sales of its eyeglasses division to about 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion)with an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of more than 15% in the medium term, it said Thursday.

The details were in slides shown on the second day of an investor presentation.

European luxury companies have shown increased interest in the eyewear business, tightening their hold on production capacity as demand for luxury products stays strong.

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.