Luxury group Kering seeks to double eyeglasses revenue in medium term

Contributor
Mimosa Spencer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

French luxury group Kering aims to increase sales of its eyeglasses division to about 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion)with an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of more than 15% in the medium term, it said Thursday.

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering PRTP.PA aims to increase sales of its eyeglasses division to about 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion)with an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of more than 15% in the medium term, it said Thursday.

The details were in slides shown on the second day of an investor presentation.

European luxury companies have shown increased interest in the eyewear business, tightening their hold on production capacity as demand for luxury products stays strong.

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More