Luxury group Kering launches bonds that can be changed for Puma shares

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering PRTP.PA said it was launching an offer of bonds that could be exchanged for shares in Puma PUMG.DE, in which Kering already holds a 15.7% equity stake, to the tune of 500 million euros ($549.8 million).

Kering added in a statement on Wednesday that the initial exchange price would represent an exchange premium of 30%-35% over a reference share price for Puma.

($1 = 0.9095 euros)

