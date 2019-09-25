Commodities

Luxury group Kering launches bonds that can be changed for Puma shares

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

French luxury goods group Kering said it was launching an offer of bonds that could be exchanged for shares in Puma, in which Kering already holds a 15.7% equity stake, to the tune of 500 million euros ($549.8 million).

Kering added in a statement on Wednesday that the initial exchange price would represent an exchange premium of 30%-35% over a reference share price for Puma.

($1 = 0.9095 euros)

