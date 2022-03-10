Luxury group Cucinelli ups revenue forecast for this year

March 10 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli BCU.MI on Thursday raised its sales outlook for this year despite the Ukraine crisis, after beating analyst forecasts for its 2021 profit.

Founder Brunello Cucinelli in a statement said he forecast a growth in revenue of around 12% this year, topping a previous guidance, given in December, of around 10%.

The fashion brand posted a 2021 operating profit of 77 million euros ($85 million), a touch below 2019 levels, before the pandemic hit, but above an average analysts estimate of 69 million euros, according to Refinitiv consensus.

The company said in January it had posted a 31% sales increase in 2021 after the pandemic triggered a 10% drop in 2020.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

