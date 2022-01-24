Luxury goods group Kering to sell Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin divisions

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering PRTP.PA said it had agreed to sell its Swiss watch manufacturing brands Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin to the management teams that run the watchmakers.

"The extensive work carried out by the Group in recent years at Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin has laid the foundations for sustainable growth," said Kering group managing director Jean-François Palus in a statement.

"Kering has demonstrated its ability to secure the conditions for the long-term development of entities leaving the Group, in the interest of their employees, partners, customers and local communities," he added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Peter Graff)

