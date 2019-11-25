Luxury Goods Companies Push European Markets Higher

European stocks are kicking off the week with gains

LVMH has signed a deal for Tiffany, with European stocks boosted by the tie-up and trade optimism

European stock markets climbed on Monday amid perceived positive steps on U.S.-China trade negotiations. News that LVMH Moët Hennessy — Louis Vuitton will acquire Tiffany & Co lifted the luxury goods sector.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% to 407.17, after gaining 0.4% on Friday, but coming in with a weekly loss and breaking a six-week winning streak. The German DAX rose 0.5%, the French CAC 40 gained 0.6% and the U.K. FTSE 100 was up 0.7%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose after stocks closed higher on Friday, but broke a multiweek string of gains. The week will be shorter for U.S. traders, with markets closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.

Trade optimism was in the air after Beijing vowed stiffer penalties for intellectual property violations, a sticking point for U.S. trade negotiations. Meanwhile, a tweet from the Global Times — run by China’s ruling Communist Party — said Beijing and Washington are “very close” to a an initial trade deal.

Auto makers rose on that optimism, with Daimler and Volvo higher.

Luxury goods companies powered gains for Europe after LVMH announced a $16.2 billion deal for jewelry company Tiffany, ending weeks of speculation. Shares of LVMH climbed 1.8%.

There were also gains for Compagnie Financière Richemont, Swatch, Christian Dior and Burberry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.