This Luxury Good Reseller's CFO Sold a Luxurious Amount of Shares

Key Points

On Feb. 23, 2026, Madan Gopal Ajay sold 31,381 shares for a total value of ~$336,000 at a weighted-average price of around $10.72 per share.

This disposition represented 2.49% of Ajay's direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership to 1,230,892 shares.

Madan Gopal Ajay, Chief Financial Officer of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), executed an open-market sale of 31,381 shares for a transaction value of approximately $336,000 on Feb. 23, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 31,381 Transaction value ~$336,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,230,892 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$13.50 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.72); post-transaction value based on Feb. 23, 2026 market close ($10.72).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Ajay's historical selling activity?

The 31,381 shares sold are very close to the recent median sell size of 30,196 shares per transaction, based on Ajay's last three sell trades since May 2025.

The 31,381 shares sold are very close to the recent median sell size of 30,196 shares per transaction, based on Ajay's last three sell trades since May 2025. What portion of Ajay's direct stake was involved, and what does he retain?

The transaction affected 2.5% of Ajay's direct holdings at the time; he now holds 1,230,892 directly held shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $692.85M Net Loss (TTM) $41.80M Employees 3,011 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) 79.24%

Company snapshot

The RealReal operates an online resale marketplace for luxury goods, including apparel, jewelry, watches, and home decor. It generates revenue by facilitating transactions between consignors and buyers, taking a percentage of each sale. The company sells products through its websites, mobile app, and retail stores.

What this transaction means for investors

The RealReal is one of the more interesting luxury retail stocks, as its main business focuses on resale goods, yet it’s one of the few resale platforms with multiple physical locations.

In addition to being able to shop and sell goods at physical stores, the locations can serve as places for sellers and buyers to authenticate goods. However, with allegations of fraudulent goods being sold at the locations lingering for years, there’s still concern about the authenticity of the luxury goods. The company appears to have moved past those accusations, as it announced the reopening of one of its core locations in San Francisco.

The company recently reported its Q4 FY 2025 earnings on Feb. 26, 2026, exceeding quarterly revenue estimates of $190.7 million, posting approximately $194 million in revenue. And while the company is still operating at a deficit, it has cut its annual net loss for at least the fifth consecutive year, reporting $41.8 million for 2025, compared to $134.2 million loss the year prior.

The RealReal’s stock has performed well over the past two years, but its share price is down 22% so far in 2026 (as of Feb. 28), which may be of concern to investors.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

