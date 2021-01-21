US Markets
MYTE

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at over $3 bln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Shares of Mytheresa jumped more than 37% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, giving the German online luxury fashion retailer a market value of over $3 billion.

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Mytheresa MYTE.N jumped more than 37% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, giving the German online luxury fashion retailer a market value of over $3 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYTE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular