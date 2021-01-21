Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at over $3 bln in U.S. IPO
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Mytheresa MYTE.N jumped more than 37% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, giving the German online luxury fashion retailer a market value of over $3 billion.
