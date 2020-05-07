Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
May 7 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neiman, which filed for bankruptcy in a Houstonfederal court, said it reached agreement with creditors for $675 million of debtor-in-possession financing to aid operations while it attempts to reorganize.
(Reporting by Mike Spector in New York and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
