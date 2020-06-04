Luxury carmaker Bentley to cut about 1,000 jobs in UK -BBC

June 4 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Bentley is cutting about 1,000 jobs in the United Kingdom amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The cuts at the Volkswagen-owned VOWG_p.DE brand are expected to be announced on Friday, according to the report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

