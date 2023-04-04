Luxury Brands Bugatti And Asprey Announce Bitcoin Inscriptions Collection

The move further solidifies Bitcoin Ordinals as the premier digital art platform for high-end collections.

Legendary car maker Bugatti and luxury goods company Asprey have partnered to create a limited-edition collection of eggs that will be inscribed on the Bitcoin blockchain using the Ordinals protocol.

According to the announcement by Bugatti, the Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection will be “the first ever collection by two luxury brands using a state-of-the-art technique of inscribing digital content on the Bitcoin blockchain, ensuring the artwork will last indefinitely.” The collection's physical counterparts will be created using Asprey Studio’s cutting-edge production techniques and materials.

The eggshell of the “Royale Edition” will be made from carbon fiber and “intricately crafted into the perfect egg shape during a long and complex process,” according to the announcement. The surface of the egg will feature a “Dancing Elephant” motif, “recreated in perfect detail from one of Rembrandt Bugatti’s original sculptures. It was this work of art that adorned the bonnet of the Bugatti Type 41 Royale, renowned as the most luxurious car ever created,” the announcement describes.

“We are proud to present the Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection, not only does this push the boundaries on a production level, but the generative art coded by our strategic partner and Bitcoin experts Metagood using the equation of the egg shape of the actual sculpture as an NFT in Bitcoin is a new form of expression and art itself,” Ali Walker, Chief Creative Officer at Asprey Studio, said.

Wiebke Ståhl, Managing Director at Bugatti International, explained that "the creation of the Asprey Bugatti Egg Collection is a wonderful homage to our history and the creations of Ettore, designed with the pioneering spirit and attention to detail that led to his brand becoming revered throughout the world."

