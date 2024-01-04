Luxury Brand Leaders: 3 Stocks Shining in High-End Retail

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Luxury retail stocks, with their iconic brands and robust pricing power, have long been standout choices in the investment landscape. While luxury items might not be for everyone, they’re a favorite among the wealthy, propelling brand equity through steadfast loyalty.

Moreover, the luxury goods market is booming, boasting a remarkable sales forecast of $369 billion in 2024, with projections of a 3.22% annual growth rate until 2028. This financial prowess underscores the enduring appeal and stability of luxury retail stocks, making it an attractive investment. Therefore, owning a slice of luxury in your portfolio isn’t just about status. It’s a strategic, forward-thinking choice.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY), a luxury goods market leader, boasts a legacy of timeless design and exceptional craftsmanship. Serving the top 5% of uber-luxury consumers, and representing 40% of global luxury sales, LVMH adeptly meets the demands of its exclusive clientele.

Moreover, LVMH consistently innovates, notably venturing into the metaverse. Collaborating with platforms like Roblox transforms LVMUY brands into virtual experiences. Furthermore, LVMH’s investment in the Stella McCartney brand highlights a commitment to sustainable fashion, skillfully integrating McCartney’s eco-friendly expertise into its portfolio.

Financially, LVMH excels with a 14% organic revenue growth in the first nine months of 2023. Its fashion and leather goods sector grew by 16%, significantly surpassing the sector median. This performance translates into a dynamic 17.18% revenue growth, outstripping the sector median of 5.34%, making LVMUY an attractive choice for investors.

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), a leader in luxury goods, is actively expanding its portfolio. Hosting esteemed brands like Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, the company recently announced its intention to acquire Capri Holdings. Despite initial doubts, Tapestry’s stock has impressively risen 11% in the past month.

In a groundbreaking step, Tapestry unveiled ‘Women of Tapestry,’ its first global employee business resource group. This initiative champions diversity, offering a platform for women and their allies worldwide, underlining Tapestry’s commitment to inclusivity and equal representation in the corporate world.

Furthermore, Tapestry is enhancing its operations with a new fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, poised to add over 400 jobs by 2029. Financially, TPR has seen a 0.7% increase in revenue, driven by strong international growth, especially in Japan and China. Its customer engagement strategies have also attracted over 1.2 million new North American clients, notably from Gen Z and Millennials, proving its strong position.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is making strides in the apparel industry, with its stock increasing 26% over the past year and 36% over the last five years. The company’s growth is further highlighted by its Spring 2024 Collection in New York, featuring sophisticated designs that emphasize personal style and self-expression.

Moreover, Ralph Lauren has embarked on a significant partnership with New Fashion Works. This collaboration aims to expand the use of recycled post-consumer cotton and innovative plant-based leather alternative materials. This move underscores Ralph Lauren’s commitment to sustainably sourcing 100% of its key materials by 2025.

Financially, RL saw a 3% increase in reported revenue and 2% in constant currency in the recent quarter. The brand also experienced a 6% rise in global direct-to-consumer comparable store sales across all regions and channels. Beyond these solid financial results, Ralph Lauren’s engagement in prestigious sporting events and its latest Brooklyn fashion show underscore its lasting authenticity.

