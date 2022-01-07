Luxury automaker Aston Martin's annual car sales to dealers up 82%

Aston Martin said sales to dealers in 2021 surged 82%, even as the British luxury automaker forecast lower-than-expected annual adjusted core earnings on fewer-than-planned shipments of its Valkyrie sports cars in the fourth quarter.

The company said on Friday it expects annual adjusted core earnings to be about 15 million pounds ($20.31 million) lower than expected.

Aston Martin said the Valkyrie cars had been sold and those not shipped were allocated to customers with significant deposits.

The company sold 6,182 cars last year, driven mainly by demand for its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX.

($1 = 0.7385 pounds)

