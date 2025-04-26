The Luxury Apocalypse Bunkers That Cost More Than Your Dream Home

Are you and your family truly ready for the apocalypse? Not just for the worst case scenario and the end times upon us, but for the price of what it will take to live the lap of luxury, post human existence.

Forbes recently profiled the debut of Aerie, a luxury apocalypse bunker that costs more than your dream home.

The company behind this upscale end-of-days network of shelters is Safe, which stands for Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments — a protective design specialist based out of Virginia that is looking to debut the Aerie next summer just outside of Washington D.C.

“We are creating sanctuaries and doomsday bunkers to prepare for the unthinkable,” stated Safe’s founder and president, Al Corbi. “Every defense is designed to protect your family. The future may be uncertain, but your safety will never be in these protected bunkers.”

While the cost behind the Aerie might appear jaw dropping at first, wait until you see all the features that this multimillion dollar bunker has to offer — features and offerings that are simultaneously futuristic in nature and might be existent by the time they are ready to be used. In short, Aerie is the ideal merging of preparation and luxury.

Penthouse Residences

To get into an Aerie, named for where birds of prey nest, you must be part of a membership-based club. This means that this underground global network of post-apocalyptic bunkers will be exclusive to those who can pay top dollar to live in their penthouses, which are fully customizable by anyone who owns one. Plus, each one comes with SCIF-compliant (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities) environments to allow for top of the line privacy and security.

High-End Amenities

Just because most of the world is gone does not mean that Aeries members have to give up what makes life worth living.

The member’s club and rooftop penthouse are located underground for security, though they appear to be high above the rest of the facility due to interactive walls and special effects lighting. A swimming pool, ice plunge pool and wellness programs such as an underground IV therapy room are all available in a safe and secure setting.

Medical Suites

Having access to the best medical care will be crucial when the world stops functioning as is, which is why the Aerie comes equipped with medical suites that are powered by artificial intelligence. Dubbed MediShield, these fully functional healthcare can give immediate, life saving care in the event of an emergency that is on par with the White House Medical Unit.

Luxury Cost

The cost to construct one Aerie came with a price tag that is amounting to about $300 million. While that might seem high, do not worry because the whole facility is not for sale, just the residences within, which are for sale at a starting price of $20 million each.

