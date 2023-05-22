News & Insights

Markets
LUXH

LuxUrban Hotels Secures Revenue Share Payment Obligations From Its Pre-IPO Investors

May 22, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH), a company that leases and rents hotels, on Monday, announced that it has entered into an agreement with its pre-IPO investors to eliminate an estimated $87.5 million in Revenue Share payments in exchange for a one-time issuance of 6,740,000 shares of the common stock of the company.

The company will issue the agreement shares to Greenle Partners LLC in exchange for the termination of all rights of Greenle to receive any future Revenue Share payments.

The agreement comes with a blocker provision that restricts Greenle's beneficial ownership to 9.9 percent of the Company's outstanding common stock.

On Friday, shares of Luxurban Hotels closed at $3.5 up by 16.86% or $0.50 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUXH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.