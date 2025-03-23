LUXURBAN HOTELS Earnings Preview: Recent $LUXH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LUXURBAN HOTELS ($LUXH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $32,130,000 and earnings of $0.04 per share.
LUXURBAN HOTELS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of LUXURBAN HOTELS stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GTS SECURITIES LLC removed 4,214,941 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,951,507
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 769,896 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $721,777
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 544,375 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $510,351
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 321,303 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,221
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 320,560 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,959
- OPEROSE ADVISORS LLC removed 200,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,500
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 120,402 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,876
