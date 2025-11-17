Luxshare Precision Industry Co. (SZSE:002475) Price Target Increased by 17.52% to 67.74

The average one-year price target for Luxshare Precision Industry Co. (SZSE:002475) has been revised to CN¥67.74 / share. This is an increase of 17.52% from the prior estimate of CN¥57.64 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥44.54 to a high of CN¥88.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.78% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥56.55 / share.

Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Maintains 0.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.52%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.73% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luxshare Precision Industry Co.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002475 is 0.23%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 56,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 8,387K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares , representing an increase of 44.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002475 by 82.07% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,996K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing an increase of 88.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002475 by 469.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,748K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002475 by 13.66% over the last quarter.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 5,068K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares , representing an increase of 22.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002475 by 36.22% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,845K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002475 by 34.07% over the last quarter.

