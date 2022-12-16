Markets
Luxor Group To Vote Against Proposed IAA Merger At RBA's Upcoming Special Meeting

December 16, 2022 — 09:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - Luxor Group Capital, LP, the manager of funds owning 4.0 mln. shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. or RBA (RBA, RBA.TO), representing 3.6% of the Company's outstanding shares, announced on Friday that it has issued an open letter with supporting materials to the Company's Board of Directors.

In its letter, Luxor details its serious concerns with the proposed merger between RBA and IAA, Inc. (IAA) and expresses its opposition to the deal.

As such, Luxor announced its intention to vote against the IAA Merger at the Company's yet-to-be scheduled special meeting of shareholders.

