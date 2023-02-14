Luxor Capital Group Now Owns 5.20% of Beauty Health (SKIN)

Fintel reports that Luxor Capital Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.94MM shares of The Beauty Health Company Class A (SKIN). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 7.72MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.36% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health is $18.25. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 44.36% from its latest reported closing price of $12.64.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health is $448MM, an increase of 29.61%. The projected annual EPS is $0.24, an increase of 54.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 135,874K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,602K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,470K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 11.53% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 10,536K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,234K shares, representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 5,562K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,168K shares, representing a decrease of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 28.45% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 4,576K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares, representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 14.56% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,653K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 16.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Beauty Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

